Wine bar grand opening

Karen Nason will celebrate the grand opening of her Grand Central Wine Bar with a party at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the wine and tapas bar, 7 Railroad Station. The party is open to the public.

With a railroad theme, the decor reflects Grand Central Station in New York City. The bar has a piano along with a spiral staircase to a private event area and outdoor terrace.

Nason relocated from Gorham to New York City at age 21. She owned a jazz bar and plant shop there and a cafe in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Nason and her husband, Frank DeGrim, who is a lawyer, are now living in Gorham.

‘Tis the sand season

Winter sand is available to residents at the Public Works Department on Huston Road.

Sand is located beside the silver bullets on the left after the front entrance. Each resident is allowed to take two 5-gallon buckets of sand per winter event.

This sand is mixed with road salt and residents must provide their own buckets and a shovel.

U.S.taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the fiscal Service reported on Nov. 14 that the U.S.public debt was $23,016,663,627,659.38.

