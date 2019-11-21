Order wreaths for vet graves

Orders for wreaths to decorate graves of veterans in the South Buxton Cemetery must be received by Dec. 1, the South Buxton Cemetery Association says.

Wreaths are $15 each and can be designated for a specific grave or placed randomly in the cemetery.

The cemetery will participate in a Wreaths Across America observance at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 in the Woodman section.

Checks for wreaths can be made payable to Wreaths Across America and mailed to SBCA, Box 405, Bar Mills, Maine 04004.

Order forms are available at southbuxtoncemetery.com or by calling 929-6495.

‘Peabody Pew’ rehearsals under way

The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton’s annual production of “The Old Peabody Pew” is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Tory Hill Meetinghouse, intersection of routes 202 and 112, in Buxton.

Ashleigh Morgan and Karla Fossett direct the Christmas romantic comedy again this year. Rehearsals are being held on Sunday afternoons at the church, according to cast member Jane McCarthy.

The two-act play was written by famed children’s author Kate Douglas Wiggin, who founded the Dorcas Society in 1897.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: