SOUTH PARIS – Donald W. Gray Jr., 69, of South Paris, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Market Square Healthcare Center. He was born in Atlantic City, N.J., on July 15, 1950, the son of Donald W. Sr. and Joan M. Bradford Gray. He graduated from high school and served in the U. S. Navy. He enjoyed collecting coins and was very active in his local church. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; two sisters, Joy Kennedy and Gail Gray; a brother, David Gray; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. At his request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

