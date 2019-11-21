BOWDOIN – Ruth Magdalen Hyde of Bowdoin passed away on Nov.18, 2019. She was 89 years old. She followed her beloved husband, Bob, to heaven after just five months.

Ruth loved her Lord, Bob, and her precious family of nine children, 21 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Ruthie was a sweetheart who loved to look out for the needs of others, making sure everyone was comfortable and cared for.

As there will be no service, in Ruthie’s memory, keep a thankful heart, and love and encourage those around you.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

