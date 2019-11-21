SOUTH PORTLAND – Carolyn Williams of South Portland, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carolyn was born in Portland on April 20, 1947, the daughter of Edgar and Innez Kierstead. She attended South Portland schools and graduated from South Portland High School in 1965.

She graduated from Head Hunters School of Hair Design and owned her hair dressing business, Hair on the Square, for 36 years. She loved being a hairdresser where she developed many special friends. Her compassion and understanding showed in her interaction with others.

She was a devoted member of the former First United Methodist Church and Thornton Heights UMC in South Portland. She served on many committees, sang in the choir, worked on many bean and lobster roll suppers, and was a member of the spiritual dance group. She had a great sense of humor and quick wit. She was so special to her family and friends.

Carolyn was a dedicated wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, always putting her family first. Her family was her pride and joy and enjoyed family gatherings, Sundays at two.

She enjoyed the scenic ocean views at Fort Williams. Carolyn was an avid NASCAR and New England Patriots fan. She bowled Big 20 for many years. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports at PHS.

Carolyn was predeceased by her father, and stepson, RD Williams. She is survived by her husband, Roger Williams; her mother, Innez Kierstead; her brother and his wife, Robert and Fran Kierstead; her son and his wife Jeff and Debby Nielsen; her five grandchildren: Sarah and husband Tom, Kevin and fiancé Hanna, Alyssa and husband EJ, Joseph and Samantha, and Laura; two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Colby; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

Visiting hours celebrating Carolyn’s life will held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Thornton Heights UMC, 100 Westbrook St., South Portland. Burial service at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland at 1 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lachance and staff, and all the staff at the Gibson Wing and Gosnell House.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s hospital or Gosnell House.

