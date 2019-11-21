WESTBROOK – Myrtle Alberta Aube passed away November 17, 2019, at her home in Westbrook. She was born on August 19, 1930, in Buxton, to Walter Smith and Lucy Sargent.

She married the love of her life, Roland Aube, on October 10, 1947. Together they raised their family and later in life enjoyed traveling including a cruise to Alaska. Myrtle loved to play bingo and slots at the casino, and she enjoyed cooking and baking for her beloved family and friends. She liked to go out with her many friends on mystery rides, lunches and sightseeing; as well as traveling with her family; including seeing the Rockettes with her daughters in NYC. Myrtle volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the food pantry. She gave to many charities over the years. She was a member of the Millbrook Community and the Red Hatters; and was a parishioner at St. Anthony’s. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

Myrtle was predeceased by her loving husband, Roland; her mother, Lucy; brothers, Irwin Smith and Wayne Sargent. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her sister, Pearl Welch and brother, Chauncey; children; Mary Record and husband, Charles, Roland (Butch) Jr. and wife, Dorothy, Peggy Strout and husband, Ron, Ronald Aube and wife, Sheri, Lynn Arsenault and husband, Moe; Richard Aube and wife, Pam, Rob Aube and wife, Cheryl, 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24, at 3 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine 04092. An hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. To express condolences or participate in Myrtle’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the

Westbrook Food Pantry,

462 Bridge Street

Westbrook, Maine

