FALMOUTH – Richard “Scoop” E. Robbins, 86 of Scarborough, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.

Dick was born in Portland, Maine. Richard served for four years in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1953. During his high school years in Portland, Dick was an avid baseball player.

He worked for many years at AAA as a salesman; one year, being awarded as the top sales, winning an all expense vacation. In his later years he enjoyed spotlighting local individuals he thought brought something special to the area and publishing them himself. He was not only inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame but was also heavily involved with testimonials and introductions of Inductees in the Hall of Fame. He was a local fixture in the Portland area. Richard lived in Scarborough for many years in the Hillcrest development and later in Portland He had an uncanny memory of people from his past, whether through sports or work. Every day he checked the paper for friends that had died and would attend their funerals quietly sitting in the back pew. He wanted to pay tribute at their deaths by being there. Their lives were ingrained into him, and he felt it was his duty to be there at their end.

At the nursing home in Falmouth, Dick was given the name of “Coach” out of love by the staff.

Richard is survived by his sister, Barbara Nichols and husband, Bill, of California, uncle, Frederick Merrithew of Florida, cousins throughout the United States, four nieces and nephews, six grandnieces and nephews, eight great-grandnieces and nephews.

A visiting hour will be held 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be made at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

