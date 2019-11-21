SACO – James “Terry” Kerr Crosbie III, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Saco. He was born on January 27, 1934, a son of the late Barbara (Tomer) and James Crosbie II, and was raised in Chatham, Cape Cod, Mass.

James joined the United States Navy during the Korean War, and spent time in London, England during his service. He went on to work for Toyota and Subaru and later joined the United States Navy Reserves, where he became a meteorologist/oceanographer. After the service, James attended USM, earning his bachelor’s degree in education, followed by a master’s degree. James taught at Portland Regional Vocational Technical, now known as PATHS, where he and his students won many Ford/AAA Student Auto Skills Challenge before his retirement in 1998. His next career was fishing from his kayak on Thomas Pond in Raymond, Maine.

James is survived by his wife, Donna Crosbie; his two stepdaughters, Lori Smith of Biddeford, and Amy Smith and husband, Timothy Savage, of Saco; his three granddaughters, Arianna Smith, Kirsten Savage and Ashley Savage.

He was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, John.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting James’ online guestbook at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

Services will remain private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine 04096. 846-4011.

