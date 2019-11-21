PORTLAND, Ore. – Charles “Chuck” Peter DeGrace, 76, died in Portland, Oregon, on November 12, 2019. Chuck is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy, daughters Laura DeGrace and Lisa DeGrace (Stephen Miller), all of Oregon.

Chuck graduated from Clarkson College in Electrical Engineering. He served in the Air National Guard. Chuck had a distinguished 40 year career in computer systems and management. He and Kathy then retired to their beloved Portland, Maine.

Chuck volunteered with the Boy Scouts, PTA, a town planning board, Meals-on-Wheels, and Portland’s Project Feed Food Pantry. Chuck loved New England, the ocean, jazz, trivia, reading, intricate puzzles, gourmet cooking, and traveling.

A celebration of his life will be held in upstate New York, where he grew up.

Memorial donations can be made to: The OHSU Cancer Research Foundation,

P.O. Box 29017,

Portland, OR 97216 or

Project Feed,

202 Woodford St.,

Portland, ME 04103.

And please donate blood

if you possibly can.

