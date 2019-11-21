SCARBOROUGH – Sylvia Janet Berry, 93, passed away on November 18, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. She was the widow of Philip Berry. They traveled throughout the United States while he was in the Air Force. They shared 33 years together.

Born in Great Barrington, Mass., she was the daughter of Percy and Edith (Tompkins) Holmes. She was the valedictorian in high school. She graduated from North Adams State Teachers College. She was a teacher, substitute teacher and later retired from Maine Medical Center after 16 years of dedicated service.

She was a faithful member of Scarborough Free Baptist Church for 52 years. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, spending time with her friends, family and grandchildren. She always enjoyed trips to Bug Light.

She is survived by her brother, Paul Holmes of Westland, Michigan, her children, Beth Berry Harriman (Peter) in Gorham and Keith (Susanna) in Buxton, her grandchildren, Chris, Nate, Kristi and Ryan. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son, Steven, and best friend of 70 years, Marjorie Sweet.

The funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. on November 23, 2019 at the Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough, with a reception to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:

Scarborough Free

Baptist Church.

