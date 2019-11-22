NEW GLOUCESTER — The Selectboard voted unanimously to accept a newly edited version of the job description for town manager at a meeting Monday night.

Carrie Castonguay, who has been town manager for 2½ years, resigned this month, but will remain in office until Nov. 27 and then take her earned vacation time through Dec. 13.

The job description had not been changed since 2005, Board Chairwoman Linda Chase said, so members made some tweaks, including removing the positions of assistant clerk and clerical assistant and adding the parks and recreation director to the list of positions that the town manager oversees.

The board also voted 4-1, with George Colby against, to retain the Maine Municipal Association for the town manager search. Their services will cost the town $5,500, not including the price for advertising. The board has not yet decided where or when it will advertise.

Sharlene Myers, deputy clerk for the town, was reaffirmed as the acting town manager for New Gloucester by a unanimous vote.

