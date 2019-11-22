BRIDGTON — The town’s long-time code enforcement officer passed away suddenly on Nov. 7, a month before he planned to retire.

Robert Baker, 65, of Harrison had worked as code enforcement officer in Bridgton for 10 years, Town Manager Bob Peabody said, and “was a great guy.”

“For a code enforcement officer, he was very well liked. He knew his laws and the ordinances, but he also applied them with common sense and was just a good guy to work with,” Peabody said.

He would not comment on the nature of Baker’s death, but said it was sudden. Baker had been planning to retire on Dec. 4.

Administrative assistant Brenda Day is working as the acting code enforcement officer, and Peabody said she will soon be elevated to the permanent position. “She had been working very closely (with Baker),” Peabody said. “She has been going out on inspections.”

