NEW GLOUCESTER — Substantial completion of the town’s new public works facility is expected Jan. 16, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said this week.

The project was originally slated to be finished this fall, but Castonguay said, “We had some horrible winter conditions when they broke ground (last year). That’s what happens with construction.”

The sand and salt shed has been completed, but the garage is still under construction. Castonguay said the $4.6 million price tag has not changed.

The facility is located on the 25-acre site shared with the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue Department at 611 Lewiston Road. Ganneston Construction of Augusta is the general contractor. The public works town garage is currently located at 1036 Lewiston Road but is deteriorating.

