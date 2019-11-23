PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Ruth Gorneault, 90, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Born in Portsmouth, N.H., on July 20, 1929, she was the daughter of Austin and Doris (Proctor) Kane.

Ruth was a member of the Ranger Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Fraternity Society of the Deaf.

The widow of Donat Gorneault Sr., survivors include her son, Donat Gorneault Jr. and wife, Debra; grandchildren, Michelle Gorneault, Lynde Folsom, Jake Folsom; great-grandchildren, Tatyanna and Bella; her twin sister, Mildred Grady; half-brother, Frank Ellis, sister-in-law, Sybil King, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer Street, Portsmouth, N.H., 03801. Friends invited. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, N.H.

