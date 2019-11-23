PORTLAND – Brenda Paquet passed away on November 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Waterville on September 15, 1956, she was the daughter of Fern Duval and Marlene Lachance. A 1975 graduate of Waterville High School, Brenda was employed as a legal assistant for most of her working career for Morton Brody in Waterville, Bernstein Shur in Portland, Jack & Steve Schwartz in Portland and Dan Emery in Yarmouth. Brenda had a great personality and immediately connected with people she met throughout her life both in personal and business settings. She was a fantastic cook, a sports enthusiast (especially ice hockey) and could have had a career as a professional organizer which came in handy in keeping her bosses well prepared. She ran a small daycare in Scarborough when her son was young so she could stay home until he reached school age.Brenda loved dogs and had owned terriers up until recently when she chose to travel more to visit her son as he moved around the country. She attended the NCAA Frozen Four in Buffalo last year after her diagnosis to prove the cancer couldn’t keep her down. She is survived by her parents, Fern and Marlene of Winslow, her husband, Scott, of Portland, her son, Marc and his wife, Renee and grandson, Alec, of Belchertown, Mass., a sister, Diane Paquette and husband, Jeff, of Durham, N.H., a brother, John Duval and wife, Joanne, of Biddeford, a sister, Melissa Duval of Scarborough. She is also leaves four nieces, Stephanie Duval of Oakland, Calif., and Courtney (Duval) Butler of Appleton, Elizabeth and Hannah Paquette of Durham, N.H. She was predeceased this past year by her sister-in-law and chemo buddy, Betty Paquet of Scarborough, and mother-in-law, Margaret Paquet of Waterville.A celebration of life will be held at a later date after the holidays. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco has been entrusted with her arrangements. The family would like to thank the New England Cancer Center team in Scarborough, Hospice of Southern Maine and Maine Medical Center. A special thanks to her employer and friend, Dan Emery, for his unwavering support during her illnesses over the past four years.Donations in Brenda’s memory can be made to the Animal Refugee League of Greater Portland or Hospice of Southern Maine.

