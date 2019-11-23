SCARBOROUGH – Rosemary Louise Howland, 65, passed away at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough on November 17, 2019, to join the love of her life, Rusty Howland.

Rosemary was born in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Victor and Ann (Storey) Mannette, on October 7, 1954. She attended local schools and graduated from Catherine McCauley High School. After graduation, she went to work at Maine Medical Center as a unit secretary and was a member of the Air National Guard.

She is survived by her sister, Dolores and her husband, Joe Davio of Scarborough, and a brother, Joseph Mannette of South Portland, and a sister, Clotilda Heiser of Freeport. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

A graveside service will be celebrated on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery. Services are being handled by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine.

