PHOENIX, Ariz. – Melinda Louise Dingley Doel passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 16, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Melinda was born on October 15, 1952, in Farmington, the daughter of Jean and Edward Dingley. She spent her early years in Concord Township before moving to Portland in 1962, where she graduated from Deering High School in 1970. In 1974, she graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in education.Melinda married Stephen Doel in 1975, and they made their longtime home in Freeport, celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary in September of this year. Melinda retired from Freeport High School in June of 2018, where she worked for several years in both the library and the special education classroom. She also worked part time for the Casco Bay YMCA’s Prime Time childcare program, putting her love of children to work for the community. She was an active volunteer in Freeport, serving on the boards of the Public Library and Winslow Memorial Park.Melinda loved life and was enormously creative, whether she was painting, sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, knitting or writing poetry. She was always active and especially enjoyed yoga, swimming, hiking, walking and boating with friends and family. Melinda and Stephen spent many happy summer days on their boat enjoying the beauty of Casco Bay.Here is an excerpt from a poem that Melinda wrote following one of her many walks in Winslow Park:Look below the sun; it puts a diamond on every little waveThousands and thousands of sparklesAnd the mineral smell of the sea, beyond salty,Suggests its life-giving complexityWhile all around and in it, moves the proof.Melinda’s only grandson, Ananda Doel-Agarwal, was perhaps her greatest joy in recent years; they shared a very special bond. Melinda is survived by her husband, Stephen Doel of Freeport; daughter, Natalie Doel, son-in-law, David Ergo, and grandson, Ananda of Cotati, Calif.; brother, Arthur Dingley of Farmington; and sisters, Betsy Lane of Yarmouth, Miriam Parks of Reno, Nev., and Martha DeCesere of Clermont, Fla. She will be greatly missed by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A memorial service will be held in Farmington in the late spring or summer of 2020. Details will be posted to Melinda’s FaceBook memorial page once they are finalized, and announced elsewhere as the family deems appropriate.Donations in memory of Melinda Doel can be mailed to the Casco Bay YMCA at the following address, or online at http://www.ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/give, or to, Casco Bay YMCA14 Old SouthFreeport RoadFreeport, ME 04032

