PORTLAND – Elaine (McPhail) VanScyoc, 70, passed away after complications from surgery. She was born to parents Nellie (Guptill) and Wallace McPhail on April 30, 1949, in Portland, Maine. She graduated from Portland High School in 1968.

Elaine enjoyed baking for family and also strangers, she had quite a sense of humor and honesty about her. She helped endlessly for years attending to her mom who battled Alzheimer’s disease; Elaine was relentless in her caring way.

Elaine was predeceased by one brother, Edward Mcphail.

She is survived by three daughters, Laura Giroux of Windham, Susan Garcia of Mechanic Falls, Yvonne Arsenault of Portland, and one son, Larry VanScyoc of Portland. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Justin, Markie, Cash, Morton, Travis and Hilton, also by her siblings, William McPhail, Carol Jordan, Deborah Kilton and Patricia Gowell, and many other family and friends.

A special thank you to the entire staff on R3 at Maine Medical Center for caring for her this past year, also a thank you to the staff of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for giving Elaine comfort and peace.

Services will be private for the immediate family.

To view Elaine’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

arrangements, A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home.

