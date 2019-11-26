KENNEBUNK – Stephen P. Spofford, 53, a fifth generation resident of Kennebunk, passed away in his sleep, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at his home. Steve was born in Biddeford, January 25, 1966, the son of Robert E. and Virginia May Twist Spofford, and was a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1984. He furthered his education at the University of Maine Farmington, where he earned duel degrees in political science and history. Steve returned to Kennebunk, and rejoined the Kennebunk Kennebunkport and Wells Water District, (KKW) where he had worked for two summers during college painting fire hydrants. He currently held the position of supervisor in the Meter Department; a position he held for almost 30 years. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Speers, and together they made their home in Kennebunk. A keeper of the memories, Steve had an incredible knack for remembering the history of Kennebunk and its citizens, and readily shared them with all who took an interest in listening. He currently served as Kennebunk Town Historian, putting together several talks on town history, brought the “history on the street” to Kennebunk, where many signboards were placed to share information on local historical building and historical sites with visitors, and was anxiously anticipating celebrating Kennebunk’s Bicentennial next year. Steve was a member of the South Congregational Church, serving on its Deaconate Board, Fellowship Committee and organized the Church’s annual live nativity during Prelude. He was a member of the Brick Store Museum, where he had served on the Board of directors and was Past President, member of the Kennebunk Fire Society, and brought the history of the Kennebunk’s to the schools through talks and presentations. Steve enjoyed travelling, both to South Bristol in the mid-coast, where he could enjoy Round Top Ice Cream, and had just returned from a trip to his ancestral home in Spofforth, England, which was a lifelong dream of his.Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth Speers Spofford; two sons, Christopher and William Spofford, all of Kennebunk; two brothers, David Spofford of Kennebunk and Robert Spofford of Cohasset, Mass.; two sisters, Nancy Homa of Kennebunkport and Kathy Spofford of La Verne, Calif.; many nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends in the community. Visiting hours will be held 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, at South Congregational Church, 2 North St., Kennebunkport. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Steve’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to theBrick Store Museum117 Main St.Kennebunk, ME 04043, orSouth Congregational Church,PO Box 414Kennebunkport, ME 04046or toThe Stephen P. Spofford Memorial Scholarshipc/o RSU 21 Business Office177 Alewife RoadKennebunk, ME 04043Please make check payable to RSU 21/Steve Spofford Scholarship.L;Funeral Bibber

