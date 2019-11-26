OAKLAND – Patrick J. Fleming, retired Colonel of the Maine State Police, 56, of Oakland, passed away Nov. 22, 2019, with his wife and sons by his side.

He was born in Lewiston, Feb. 13, 1963, the son of William P. and Alice (Malloy) Fleming. He grew up in Auburn and Hampden.

He graduated from Hampden Academy in 1981. Following high school, he attended Brandeis University, in Waltham, Mass. Patrick joined the Maine State Police in 1984, and served honorably until his retirement as colonel in 2011. During his career as a trooper, he accomplished numerous career, and personal goals. He obtained an associate, and bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Augusta. As well as a master’s in business administration from Thomas College in 2012. Following his career with the State Police, Patrick went on to become the director of the Gambling Control Board. Where he worked until his retirement in 2016.

In addition to his career of being a public servant to the State of Maine, he was well known for his coaching abilities, athletic competitiveness, commitment to his family, and sense of humor. Throughout his life, Pat enjoyed coaching his sons in multiple sports. When he wasn’t coaching them, he and Norleen enjoyed supporting them, the remainder of their athletic careers including following them to games in and out of state.

Pat and Norleen lived in Fairfield for 30 years, before moving to their cottage after retirement. Pat was a strong supporter of family, friends, and colleagues. He was the logistics guy, planning family trips and events. The go-to person for answers, and sound reasoning, and a role model on and off the basketball court. His quick wit and humor were always evident. He was a loving husband, good dad; coach and he’ll be deeply missed.

Patrick was predeceased by his father; grandparents; and in-laws.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Norleen (Burns) Fleming; his sons, Daniel, who is currently stationed in Hawaii and Isiah, of Oakland; mother, Alice Fleming of Winslow; his brothers, Michael and his wife, Patricia, of Walpole, Mass., Stephen, of Roslindale, Mass., John and his wife, Kandice, of Waterville, Brian and his wife, Gretchen, of Bangor and David and his wife, Sally, of Bangor; his aunt, Anne M. (Fleming) Fonz of Barcelona, Spain; his sister-in-law, Dawn Gross, and her partner Sandy Crowe of Norridgewock, brother-in-law, Robert Burns and his wife Rose, of Sheridan, Wyo.; as well as 18 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff who saw Patrick at Mass General Hospital, Dr. Farrington from Northern Light Inland Hospital and Maine General Home Care and Hospice.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the

EHE Foundation

Attn. Julie Wahl

1561 Hopi Court

Hobart, WI 54313

online at

or to your local hospice organization

