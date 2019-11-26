SOUTH PORTLAND – Theodore Wainwright passed away on November 22, 2019, at age 99. He lived in Cape Elizabeth for 62 years and then moved to South Portland. He was the son of George and Lillian (MisKelly). Ted graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and started farming part time at 17. His first tractor was homemade with steel wheels. At 19, he married the love of his life and a farmer’s daughter, Norma Jordan. A week after their honeymoon Ted started flying lessons and became a pilot. During World War II, he farmed and flew for the Civil Air Patrol searching for submarines off the coast. Together, for 74 years, they farmed, hunted, fished, watched the Red Sox, and traveled all over the U.S.A., Canada, and Alaska, first by plane and then by RV.

They first lived over a cabbage cellar and in 1942 they moved to Spurwink Farm. Over the years they bought different farms. In 1954 they bought a 146-acre bog in South Portland and developed it into farm land. They started out as truck farmers, then strawberries and lettuce for the Boston market, and, then they grew potatoes for 42 years for Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips. Later they grew turf and started housing developments.

Ted was a Charter Member of the Cape Elizabeth South Portland Rotary Club for over 30 years.

Ted was predeceased by his wife, Norma, by daughters, Jo-Anne, and Linda Mullin and Bill, grandchildren, David II, Emily, and Michael Jordan, sister, Margaret Flanders ,brother, Joseph Henry and Bea. He is survived by his daughter, Betty and Lloyd Jordan of Addison, son, David and Linda, grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Mary, and Peter Mullin, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In 1998 South Portland wanted to purchase 66 acres of the bog for a recreation complex. Ted and Norma believed they needed all 146 acres. In 1999 they donated the remaining 80 acres to the city so that the 146 acres would be used strictly for a recreational complex. It was named the Wainwright Recreation Complex.

Visiting hour will be from 1:00-2:00 pm with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ted’s name to the Emily Jordan Memorial Scholarship Fund, payable to MSAD #37,

1020 Sacarap Road

Harrington, ME 04643.

Checks should be directed to the Emily Jordan Memorial Scholarship by notating such in the memo box.

