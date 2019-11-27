PORTLAND – David Haverty, 78, passed away on November 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Winchester, Mass., on June 20, 1941. The oldest son of Thomas and Lillian (Joyce) Haverty, he was raised in Woburn, Mass., and graduated from Woburn High School in 1959. Later, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was deployed to Japan during the Vietnam War. He served for four years and was honorably discharged to care for his ailing father.

In 1965, he married his childhood sweetheart, Maureen Patricia Flynn, whom he met while he was her family’s paper boy. They moved to Portland where they raise their three daughters.

He began his working years as a Buick salesman and manager for Haverty Buick, alongside his Uncle, John Haverty, followed by Classic Oldsmobile and eventually Bill Dodge Buick.

One of David’s passions was baseball. In the late 1960s he and his Uncle John cleared land and built a major league sized baseball field behind their homes on Washington Avenue in Portland. Over the years, Haverty Park was the home field for various teams such as the Haverty Buick Wild Cats, Cheverus High School and local Babe Ruth teams. The field was a labor of love. David spent many days maintaining the field but especially loved watching it being used for the sport he loved.

In David’s free time he enjoyed building model boats and gardening. In one season he planted more than 100 tomato plants and 50 pepper plants. He enjoyed sharing his bountiful harvest with family and friends.

Whether in Portland Maine or overseas, David loved to play tourist. With a camera in his hand and binoculars around his neck, his family nicknamed him “Joe Tourist”.

David was a member of Kiwanis and the Knights of Columbus Council #11257 and a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church for over 50 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Lilian, his twin brother, Donald and brother, Thomas.

He is survived by Maureen, his wife of 54 years; his daughters, Janet Lee and husband, Stephen, of Bangor, Patty Friberg and husband, Todd, of Cape Elizabeth, Karen Flaherty and husband, Matt, of Portland; his grandchildren, Patrick and Connor Lee, Anna and Kate Friberg, and Meghan and Ryan Flaherty; a sister, Elaine Bilicki of Wakefield, Mass.; sister-in-law, Suzanne Haverty of Honolulu; a special aunt, Margaret Haverty of Portland and her daughter, Julia, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers at Birchwoods at Canco for their exceptional care of David and the entire family over the past few months.

Visiting hours will be Friday November 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, November 30, at St. Joseph’s Church 673 Stevens Ave, Portland. A committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery on Broadway in South Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David’s memory to:

Knights of Columbus Council #11257

c/o David Bergson

Our Lady of Hope

673 Stevens Ave

Portland, ME 04103

