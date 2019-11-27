GORHAM – Faith Elaine Poulin Bailey, very beloved wife of the late Burton D. Bailey, passed away peacefully at her residence in Gorham, on November 22, 2019, with her family at her side. Faith was born on January 13, 1926, to Royal F. Poulin and his wife, Christine (McKown) Poulin. She was born in Hartford, Conn., before moving to Portland when she was 2-years-old and attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School in the class of 1944. She started work at the age of 13 as a soda jerk at the former Canavan’s Drug in North Deering. She then went on to work at the former Louie’s Jewelry store on Congress Street and after graduation she worked at American Can Company on Read Street in Portland. While at American Can, Faith was one of the only female supervisors in the shipping department, having been promoted to Tally Clerk, responsible for loading and shipping the freight cars.

Faith met Burton “Burt” in December 1945 at Union Station in Portland, having been introduced by her brother who was serving with him in the U.S. Navy. They were married May 3, 1947, at the Westbrook Congregational Church. After their marriage, Faith and Burt resided briefly in Woolwich before moving to the greater Portland area. They made their first home on Duck Pond Road in the Prides Corner area of Westbrook in 1950 where they raised their three daughters and resided for 37 years. During that time, Faith was involved in many activities at the Prides Corner Congregational Church of which she had been a member since 1950. Her activities included Junior Guild, Sunday School teacher, deaconess, nursery care and working on countless church fairs and bean suppers. She and her husband were active in the building of the current church on Pride Street, Westbrook. Faith supported her children by her active involvement in PTA, Band Boosters and as a Brownie, Blue Bird and Campfire leader, all the while working at the former Goodwin’s/Week’s on Forest Avenue and then at the Sears Catalog Department, retiring in 1992. She and Burt enjoyed playing canasta with their friends, bowling, square dancing and volunteering for Meals on Wheels; in addition, Faith enjoyed cooking, gardening and crafts.

A place of tremendous joy and the product of their hard work was the cottage Faith and Burt built at Mt. Hunger Shores on Little Sebago Lake in North Windham in 1961. This was a beloved place of many family gatherings and especially loved by their grandchildren.

In 1987, Faith and Burt tackled another building project and designed and built their dream home on White’s Bridge Road in Standish. They resided there until 2006 when they moved to Pheasant Knoll Condominiums in Gorham. Faith and Burt enjoyed traveling, including various trips to Florida and destinations along the East Coast, a trip to London with their daughter, Sheryl, and a wonderful three-month trip driving and touring cross-country. The greatest joys in life for Faith, however, were her home, family and most especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all of whom will miss her tremendously.

Faith was predeceased by her beloved husband, infant daughter, Debra Ellen, her parents, sister, Dawn Lewis and brother, Royal F. Poulin Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Plourde and her husband, John, of Auburn, Sandra Jones and her husband, Brian, of Gorham, and Sheryl Waddick and her husband, Robert, of Waltham, Mass. She also leaves seven grandchildren: Christopher Plourde and his wife, Kristen, of Fayetteville, Ga., and their sons, Riley and Lucas; Kevin Plourde and his wife, Nicole, of South Riding, Va., and their children, Mckenzie and Camden; Stephanie Jones Wagle of Duxbury, Mass., her children, Jack and Lily and their dad, Joseph Wagle; Kimberly Jones Rowell and her husband, Timothy, of Brookline, Mass., and their sons, Aidan and Benjamin; Kathleen Jones Joyce and her husband, Lewis, of Cary, N.C.; Thomas Waddick, formerly of Waltham, Mass. and now residing in Los Angeles; and Karissa Waddick of Waltham, Mass. Additionally many beloved relatives including sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Jillian Dur, the staff and caregivers of the Northern Light Palliative Care team and Hospice Care team and Aging Excellence for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to Faith as well as the tremendous support they provided to her family.

Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, followed by her funeral service at 1 p.m. Spring interment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth. To express condolences or participate in Faith’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Faith’s memory to either:

The Center for Grieving Children

555 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME 04101, or

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice

50 Foden Road

South Portland, ME 04106

