DUNNELLON, Fla. – Phyllis Armes Cram, 89, passed away at home on Nov. 23, 2019. She was born on Sept. 2, 1930 in Topsham. Phyllis graduated from University of Florida in 1984 and taught at Dunnellon Middle School for 10 years. She was a beloved mother and army wife of Eugene Charles Cram. Phyllis traveled to many foreign countries and all 50 states.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; her brother, Douglas Armes; and her grandson, Dustin William Holton.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Eugene Douglass Cram and daughter-in-law, Deborah Cram, Dunnellon, Fla.; her daughter, Lisa Cram Lorenzo and son-in-law, George Louis Lorenzo Jr., Dunnellon, Fla., her son, Marc Dexter Cram, Prague, Czech Republic; brother-in-law, Samuel Giveen, Dunnellon, Fla., her sister-in-law, Bert Armes, Ocala, Fla.; and four granddaughters, JoVanna Cram, Yelm, Wash., Mia Cram, Prague, Czech Republic, Dana Whyte, Dunnellon, Fla., Angela Wilson Townsend, Dunnellon, Fla.; her five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Phyllis’ request that there be no services held. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Eugene at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy can be made online at robertsofdunnellon.com

Arrangements has been entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432 (352) 489-2429

Memorial contributions can be made in Phyllis’ memory to

Hospice of Marion

P.O. Box 4860

Ocala, FL 34478

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous