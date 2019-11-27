GEORGETOWN – George A. Jamieson, 88, of Georgetown died on Nov. 21, 2019 at Marshwood Center. He was born in Concord, Mass. to parents George A. Jamieson and Edith Mabel (Palmer) Jamieson

George was a veteran who served in the Korean War while in the Coast Guard and a 2017 graduate of The UMass Stockbridge School of Horticulture (at the age of 86). Also, he was an active member of the American Legion, Masonic Lodge and DeMolay of Maynard, Mass. and The Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, and a prior member of The Harvard Sportsman’s Club of Harvard, Mass., The Boy Scouts of America, The Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department and The Georgetown Historical Society.

George was a Configuration Management Engineer at Raytheon Co. where he worked for 37 years.

He enjoyed his retirement in Maine; hunting, fishing and gardening.

George was predeceased by his father, George A., in 1959 and mother, Edith Mabel, in 1978.

Surviving him are his wife of 62 years, Virginia M. (Batsford) Jamieson; son George W. of Georgetown, his daughter Debra, and son-in-law Jack Murphy of Boxborough, Mass.; and granddaughters, Erin Murphy of Worcester, Mass. and Lauren Murphy of Somerville, Mass.

A “Celebration of Life” is planned for the Spring of 2020 in Georgetown.

Donations can be made in his memory to:

The Georgetown

Historical Society or:

The Georgetown

Volunteer Fire Department

