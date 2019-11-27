TOPSHAM – Kelly M. Brooks, 51, of Pinewood Dr., died peacefully due to a long-term illness, Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Brunswick on Oct. 1, 1968, the daughter of Donna McGowen.

She graduated from Mt. Ararat High School in 1986 and worked at Bowdoin College as a chef for 26 years before falling ill in 2013.

Surviving is husband, Thomas E. Brooks of Topsham; a daughter, Alysha Brooks of Wiscasset, son, Jared Brooks and his wife (Alisha) of Bowdoin, daughter, Amber Brooks of Topsham; mother, Donna McGowen (Donald) of Brunswick; sister, Marney McKenney (Abe) of Freeport and brother, Matthew Pelletier of Jacksonville, Fla. She is also survived by five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 29 at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

