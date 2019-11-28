VENICE, Fla. – John F. Chenard, “Jack”, of Venice, Fla., and Biddeford, Maine, passed away on November 24, 2019 he was 82. Jack was born on Aug. 24, 1937 in Old Orchard Beach, ME to Alfred and Alma Chenard. After being honorably discharged from the US Army he worked for 25 years as a teacher coach. In his retirement years he enjoyed sports, such as golfing and playing cards. Jack also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include, his loving wife, Nancy G. Chenard of Venice, FL; 3 daughters, Deborah (Tom) Steenson of Lady Lake, FL, Linda (Diane) Clukey-Chenard of Venice, FL, and Sharon (Christopher) Labonte of Saco, ME; 5 grandchildren, Joshua Clukey, Amanda Dorn, Jeremy Steenson, Delanie Labonte, Danica Labonte; 3 great-grandchildren, Isla Dorn, Fiona Dorn, and Rowen William. Memorial Service will be held on Nov 29, 2019, 2-4PM at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice. To share a memory of Jack or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association online, act.alz.org or by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17

Chicago, IL 60601

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous