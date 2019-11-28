Music
Nov. 30
Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, Buxton. Tickets: $15 at 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.
Dec. 5
USM Jazz Ensemble, directed by Christopher Oberholtzer, 7:30 p.m., USM, Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 seniors, USM alumni, students at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice.
Dec. 6 & 8
“Sing We Noel,” Lake Region Community Chorus, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Twitchell Chapel, Bridgton Academy, 11 Academy Lane, Bridgton. Donations accepted.
Dec. 7
Don Roy Trio, 7:30-9 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, Buxton. Tickets $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.
Dec. 7-8
“Mostly Mozart,” opera workshop performance, University of Southern Maine alumni and students, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, USM, Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Tickets: $8 adults, $5 seniors at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice.
Theater
Dec. 5-8
“Almost Maine,” Westbrook Sock ‘n Buskin’ Drama Club, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Westbrook High School auditorium, 125 Stroudwater St. Tickets available at door: $7 students, $10 adults.
Dec. 6-15
“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m Dec. 6-7, 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-15; Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: adults $16, student/senior $14, VIP $20. schoolhousearts.org.
Dec. 9-12
“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf,” staged reading of Nzotake Shange’s seminal work. Check usm.maine.edu/theatre for schedule and locations.
Dec. 13-15
“Santaland Diaries,” performed by Michael Boudewyns, for mature audiences, 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Community Arts Center, Gorham. Tickets: $15 at ticketpeak.com/GAAboxoffice. FMI: [email protected], 318-0584. Fundraiser for Gorham Arts’ Special Needs Theater Program.
Dec. 14
“A Winter Wonderland Celebration,” 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham., Tickets: $10 adult, $5 children online starting Nov. 25 and at door one hour before performance. windhamtheater.org/Shows/wonderland.htm.
Art
Nov. 30
Art is Community X, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, Buxton. Free. Show available through Dec. 7. For private viewings, Pat Packard, 929-6472, or Susan Orfant, 642-4219. Sponsored by Saco River Art League.
“Contemporary Responses to Modernism: A New England Perspective,” noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, Gorham.
Dance
Dec. 6-7
“The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, presented by Studio for the Living Arts Dance Complex. Tickets $22, increased price at the door, shovation.com. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St.
Dec. 21-22
“The Victorian Nutcracker,” Portland Ballet, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Dec. 21-22, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $30-$56, boxoffice.porttix.com/overview/vicnut.
Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]
