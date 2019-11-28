Civil War talk at historical society

Author Paul St. Cyr will speak when Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. St. Cyr’s topic is “The Civil War from the Southern Perspective.”

St. Cyr, a Westbrook native, is a researcher and writer. He will discuss his Civil War novels and enlighten historical society members about some of the hardships that the Confederacy faced.

Guitarist to entertain seniors

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the community center, 426 Bridge St.

Glen Bryant will play guitar and snacks will be served. The public is invited. Those interested in joining the group can call 232-6406.

Post 62 slates meeting

The Manchester Post 62 American Legion, 17 Dunn St., will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The guest speaker will be Beth Cormier, vice president, technology laboratory for research and development at Sappi of Westbrook. The dinner, costing $8, is open to the public and will precede Cormier’s presentation at 7 p.m., followed by the post’s monthly meeting.

