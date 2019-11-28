Special town meeting

Buxton has scheduled a special town meeting for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, to vote on five items.

Voters will choose a moderator, whether to accept three private roads, and whether to appropriate up to $25,000 for assessing services.

Voter registration will be available during the meeting. For more information, call Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171.

Rabies clinic

A rabies clinic for dogs and cats is set for 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7, at the Public Works garage, 215 Portland Road. The clinic is open to pet owners from any community.

The fee is $8 per vaccination. Dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers.

For faster service, pet owners are asked to bring their pets’ previous rabies vaccination certificates. The clinic is sponsored by Hollis Animal Clinic, Vacationland Dog Club and the towns of Hollis and Buxton.

For more information,call Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: