FORT MYERS, Fla. – Kenneth L. Hatch, 72, passed away after a short illness Nov. 7, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla.

“Kenny” was the youngest of five children, born Jan. 4, 1947, in Portland, to Philip B. Hatch Sr. and Phyllis Crangle Hatch. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Maine Central Institute, Pittsfield, in 1966, and Maine Maritime Academy in 1970.

Upon graduation, Kenny shipped out with various companies completing with C.S.X. Lines Inc. He was a member of Master Mates and Pilots.

Retiring from the Merchant Marine in 2002, he settled in Fort Myers, Fla., summered in Maine to be close to his family and became an organic gardener at his brother, Lewis’s, in Gorham. He also graduated from the International Institute of Reflexology, St. Petersburg, Fla., practicing reflexology in Maine being a member of the Maine Council of Reflexologist for several years.

Ken enjoyed swimming, exercising, golfing, walking, cooking and visiting with his family. An avid fan of the Patriots, Celtics, and Red Sox was he.

He married Cynthia Myers of Portland, on Dec. 10, 2009, in Key West, Fla. They made their home in Fort Myers, Fla. and would summer in Maine at Peaks Island.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother, Philip B. Hatch Jr.

He is survived by his siblings, Lewis Hatch of Gorham, Margery Hatch of Auburn, and MaryLou Moore of Wilmington, N.Y. Kenny had several nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and nephews with whom he loved to spend time. He has one surviving aunt, Mary Leighton of Safford, Ariz.; and several cousins dispersed throughout the U.S.

A get together for family and friends will be held at a later time.

Contributions in memory of Kenny can be sent to

New England Patriots Charitable Foundation

1 Patriot Place

Foxborough, MA 02035

or vannoyvalor

foundation.org

