NAPLES, Fla. – Johanne Bowles Stride, formally of Kennebunkport, Maine, and Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, in her home surrounded by her four beloved daughters, Kathy Denniston, Hanni Rogowski, Martha Webster and Freddi Hennessy. Johanne was predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Stride, in 2009, and her sister, Elizabeth Deschaneux and, brothers, George and John Bowles.

Johanne was born in Portland, Maine, to Elizabeth McElwee Bowles and George Lyman Bowles. She was a graduate of The Deering High School in Portland, Maine and attended The University of New Hampshire.

Johanne’s love and interest in her daughters’ lives always came first, yet she loved working at The Maine Medical Center in Cancer Research, skiing, horseback riding, attending The Naples Philharmonic, and travelling all over the world. She adored entertaining her friends in both Maine and Florida, and walking along the beaches collecting what she called her “treasures” of exotic sea shells. Johanne had 14 grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as “Nana” and eight great-grandchildren.

Richard Stride, Johanne’s husband had four beloved children named Joff (Doyne) Stride, Jennifer (Mary) Stride, Tad Stride and Jessica (Daryle) Curran-Lamoureux and eight great-grandchildren.

Johanne has now embarked on what she would always refer to as her “long trip” and will be desperately missed by her all her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Johanne’s memory to the charity of your choice with our deepest appreciation.

