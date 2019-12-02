CASCO – George W. Knights, 60, of Casco, died unexpectedly, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1958, in Danforth, a son of, Ralph G. and Pearlanne (Lee) Knights. His family moved to Raymond when George was nine and he attended local schools, graduating from Windham High School.

George began working alongside his father at an early age in the dock business, building, repairing, installing, etc. which served as the foundation for him getting into construction himself. That contracting work morphed into a successful painting business, George Knights Painting which he ran for years, most recently with his son, Jason, working alongside.

George had a magnetic personality and just loved people himself. He enjoyed ATV’ing with his wife, MaryAnn on their side-by-side, the company of people and simply socializing.

He is survived by his mother, Pearlanne Lester and her husband, Peter of Vero Beach, Fla.; his wife, MaryAnne (Cronan) Knights of Casco, whom he married on June 25, 1993 in Poland; his sons, Jason Knights and his significant other, Kayla Burbank of Raymond and Joshua Knights of Newport News, Va; siblings, Denise Knights of Vero Beach, Fla., Michael Knights and his fiancée, Cindy of Raymond, Ralph Knights of Naples, David Knights and his wife, Lela of Muncie, Ind., Janice Knights and her partner, Kelly Lockary of Harrison, and Janet Knights of Naples. He was predeceased by his father, Ralph.

A celebration of George’s life will be held at the Naples American Legion Post, 26 Casco Rd., Naples from 12-3 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Kind words may be shared with George’s family and friends at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

