Scarborough senior softball standout Bella Dickinson, joined by her family, signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Southern New Hampshire University in a public ceremony Saturday at The Edge Academy in Portland. Dickinson, who has starred as a shortstop and pitcher for the three-time defending Class A champion Red Storm, is 60-0 as a high school player.
