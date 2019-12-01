BOYS’ TEAM

AARON FILIEO—SOUTH PORTLAND FOOTBALL

Every once in awhile, a coach inherits a program and things click better than anyone could have dreamed.

That was the case for Aaron Filieo this fall, who proved you very well can go home again.

Filieo returned to South Portland, inherited a Red Riots’ football program that won just once in 2018 and turned it into an instant contender, producing not only a winner, but a very entertaining product and the end result was a seven-victory campaign and a surprising trip to the Class B South semifinals.

Every once in awhile, an award has an obvious recipient and that is very much the case this season, as Aaron Filieo gets The Forecaster’s nod as our Southern edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

Filieo was also selected in 2006 and 2009.

Filieo was a star player for the Red Riots and led them to the 1992 Class A state championship. He later returned to the program as an assistant coach, then took over the nascent Cape Elizabeth program in 2004 and in 15 seasons, won over 100 games and twice led the Capers to the state final.

But when the South Portland job opened up following the 2018 season, Filieo chose to return to South Portland, put in the sweat equity to increase the roster, then set about winning games. The Red Riots lost their opener to Deering, then fell to 2-2 with a loss to Massabesic, but South Portland put it all together and with Fall Male Athlete of the Year Anthony Poole leading the way at quarterback, the Red Riots won their final four games, then upset Biddeford in the Class B South quarterfinals. The season came to a close with a loss at eventual state champion Marshwood in the semifinals, but it was nothing short of an unqualified success.

“Without question, it’s been a special three months,” said Filieo. “We certainly exceeded expectations.”

The expectations will only increase, but the Red Riots will be up to the task. With Aaron Filieo, our Southern edition boys’ team Fall Coach of the Year, leading the way, the glory days have returned.

GIRLS’ TEAM

MIKE FARLEY—SCARBOROUGH SOCCER

Scarborough’s girls’ soccer team got back to the Class A state final this fall, but unlike the past two seasons, the Red Storm weren’t expected to do so.

In fact, they lost two games to end the regular season and were ranked behind Cheverus and Portland entering the postseason, but when it mattered most, Scarborough rose to the occasion and once again punched its state game ticket.

For leading the way and once again getting the most of his players, new and veteran, Mike Farley gets The Forecaster’s nod as our Southern edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Farley was also selected in 2010 and 2012.

Farley took over the Red Storm in 2005 and has them in the running for a title every year. Scarborough won Class A crowns in 2010 and 2012 and on four other occasions has advanced to the state final.

This fall, the Red Storm won their first 12 games, then lost at Gorham and Cheverus, but they stayed the course and overcame challenges from Falmouth in the quarterfinals and Noble in the semifinals, then avenged an earlier loss by beating Cheverus in the Class A South.

For the third straight year, Scarborough lost to Camden Hills in the state game, this time, 2-1, but yet another season goes in the books as a big success.

“It’s awesome because we lost 12, 13 players, some who were All-New England players, but they’re great kids and it shows we have a program that has kids ready to step in,” Farley said.

The Red Storm will be knocking on the championship door again in 2020 and as long as Mike Farley, our Fall girls’ team Coach of the Year, is at the helm, they’ll be a threat to break through and win a Gold Ball.

