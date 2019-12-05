‘Peabody Pew’ performances

Buxton not hog wild

A USDA notice posted on the Buxton Police Department’s Facebook page caused a stir last week. The notice asked residents to report to Buxton Police any sightings of feral swine or loose domestic pigs.

The federal department is seeking input as to whether any feral hogs have been spotted in Maine. Buxton just shared a poster.

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline in a telephone interview calmed local fears.

“We’re not having a problem with pigs in Buxton,” Cline said.

The notice generated a field of Facebook replies. Some thought it was a joke and wondered, where’s the punch line? One squealed, “Woo hee pig roast comin’ right up.”

Another Facebook reply said, “They are documented in New Hampshire. Just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they won’t show up someday.”

The USDA posting warned residents not to approach feral hogs as they are known to be aggressive. Cline cautioned anyone who might see a wild hog to call Buxton Police Department at 929-6612.

Church band concert

The Westbrook City Band will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, in Buxton (Groveville).

Refreshments will be served following the concert.

Rabies reminder

A rabies clinic for dogs and cats is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Buxton Public Works garage, 215 Portland Road. The clinic is available to pet owners from any community.

The fee is $8 per vaccination. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. For faster service, pet owners are asked to take previous rabies vaccination certificates.

The clinic is sponsored by Hollis Animal Clinic, Vacationland Dog Club and the towns of Hollis and Buxton. For more information, call Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171.

