Blood donations needed

The American Red Cross has scheduled two blood donation opportunities this month.

One is set for 1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., and the other is from 1-6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Saint Hyacinth’s Church,295 Brown St.

Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Library holiday party

Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., is hosting its annual holiday party from 2-6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The party will feature music, food, games and crafts. Santa will visit from 4-5:30 p.m. and each child will be able to pick a book from under the tree.

Poetry series

Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series holiday open is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Main Street.

The event will allot time to”many unique voices.”

Jim Donnelly and Anna Wrobel will host. A $4 donation is suggested and light fare will be served.

