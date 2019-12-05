Historical calendars available
Gorham Historical Society’s 2020 transportation calendars are on sale now for $10 at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., and Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.
For mailing information, email [email protected]
U.S.taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the fiscal Service reported on Nov. 27 that the U.S. public debt was $23,076,065,396,434.08.
