Families enjoy a carriage ride Sunday in Gorham before the tree lighting. Robert Lowell/American Journal

Historical calendars available

Gorham Historical Society’s  2020 transportation calendars are on sale now for $10 at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., and Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.

For mailing information, email [email protected]

U.S.taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the fiscal Service reported on Nov. 27 that the U.S. public debt was $23,076,065,396,434.08.

Noah Boucher, left, Marissa McLaughlin, Nevaeh Boucher, Niklaus Boucher, Emberlee Boucher and Aylah Boucher were among the children visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus Dec. 1 at the Gorham Recreation Center. Robert Lowell/American Journal

Gorham Lions Gary Olsen, left, and Ken Aldrich repaired an electric mobility chair and donated it to John Bachman, a Korean War Veteran, who resides at the Barron Center in Portland. A courtesy photo

