Common decency should be used on vanity plates

To the editor,

For years Maine has been known for its beautiful turnpike, treating both residents and out of state visitors to a scenic drive, not cluttered with unsightly advertising billboards. This is the way life should be.

But, in recent years, unsuspecting motorists have been assaulted with unwelcomed words and phrases on Maine vanity plates that can only be categorized as vulgar and profane. These foul phrases and expletives, supposedly permitted and protected as “freedom of speech,” are so obscene and offensive that you would not print them in your newspaper. Is this the way life should be? Is this the image Maine wants to portray?

Other states monitor what is allowed on vanity plates and approve only words and phrases that are appropriate for all its citizens. The filth we are now seeing on Maine plates should be screened and rejected based on common sense and common decency. The secretary of state needs to stop whining about possible first amendment lawsuits and, for the good of the general public, do the right thing by reinstating an effective and reasonable screening process for vanity plates.

Terry Schmidt

Biddeford

Knights of Columbus thanks Good Shepherd Parish

To the editor,

The Knights of Columbus of Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach and Lyman would like to extend warm wishes and a big thank you to the community and to the parishioners of Good Shepherd Parish for the support of our 21st annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner held at Most Holy Trinity hall in Saco last Thursday.

The outpouring of so many volunteers to put on this dinner was very evident again this year. We ended up serving over 800 meals on premise and take-out deliveries.

Special thanks to Good Shepherd Parish and Monsignor Mathieu for accommodating us with the parish hall and to the parish staff for taking time to accept the many calls that come in to make this event happen. A big thank you to the many businesses and individuals who supported us with monetary gifts and merchandise needed to make the dinner a success, notably, Saco-Biddeford Savings, Sappi North America of Westbrook, Biddeford Savings Bank, Hannaford Biddeford, Shaw’s Saco, Shields Meats of Kennebunk, Barbara Laverriere, and all who cooked and donated turkeys and pies (too many to mention here).

As this event is spearheaded by the local Knights of Columbus, this holiday meal has become a community event where all of the volunteers (approximately 150 individuals) are very caring and want to make a difference with their charitable works. It’s certainly been an ecumenical event for our community. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU. We look forward to doing this again next year. Happy Holidays to our Parish and Community.

Mike Bolduc

St. Joseph Council, Knights of Columbus

Biddeford

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: