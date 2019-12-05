Arrests

11/30 at 12:35 a.m. Destinee L. Hurson, 27, of Depot Road, was arrested on North Road by Sgt. Michael Pierce on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

11/25 at 8:21 a.m. Branko Kidric, 44, of Sherburne Lane, Falmouth, was issued a summons on West Elm Street by Officer Michael Peacock for passing a stopped school bus.

Fire calls

11/25 at 7:48 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

11/27 at 7:53 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Rand Road.

11/27 at 11:52 a.m. Alarm on Granite Street.

11/27 at 2:33 p.m. Fire on Blueberry Cove Road.

11/27 at 4:34 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

11/28 at 1:24 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on West Elm Street.

11/29 at 1:55 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

11/29 at 10:20 a.m. Assist Freeport.

11/30 at 1:57 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

11/30 at 4:58 p.m. Alarm on Forest Falls Drive.

12/1 at 2:36 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

12/1 at 10:09 a.m. Alarm on Forest Falls Drive.

12/1 at 11:22 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/1 at 1:08 p.m. Elevator alarm on Gilman Road.

12/1 at 6:04 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Princes Point Road.

12/1 at 6:17 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

12/1 at 8:03 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.

