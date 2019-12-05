SANFORD – Gerard J. Henry, 71, of Sanford, Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough following a lengthy illness.

Gerard was born on July 20, 1948 to Norman and Dolores (Durand) Henry in Sanford where he grew up and attended local schools, graduating from Sanford High School in 1967. After high school he proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal. After completing his term in the military he returned to Sanford where he was employed at CYRO for 35 years until his retirement.

Gerard was a quiet and private man who enjoyed spending time at home. He was very soft-spoken and would never complain about anything, regardless of the situation. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Gerard will be remembered as a humble, caring and giving man and will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

Gerard was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret Vilandry and Linda Morin.

Surviving are four siblings, Rachel Pierce of Sanford, Diane Allen and her fiancé Richard Bouffard of Sanford, Rene Henry of Sanford, Susan Webber and her husband Joseph of Sanford; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Vilandry and Paul Morin and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 10th at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, located at 580 Main Street in Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment with military honors will take place in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and volunteers of the Maine Veterans Home and Northern Lights hospice for the care and compassion shown to Gerard and his family during his period of declining health.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to the activities fund at the Maine Veterans Home, Scarborough,

460 Civic Center Drive,

Augusta, Maine 04330 or online at www.mainevets.org or Northern Light Homecare and Hospice,

50 Foden Road,

South Portland, Maine 04106.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »