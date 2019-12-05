YARMOUTH – Leslie passed away November 25, at Gosnell House in Scarborough, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Charlotte, Maine.

Les entered the U.S. Navy in 1950, and served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired from active duty in 1969. He then transferred to the Fleet Reserve until 1980. After Les’ active duty, he worked for several commercial air conditioning and refrigeration companies.

Leslie married Barbara Brown in 1960.

In 1969 they and their two girls moved to Yarmouth, Maine.

Les was a lifetime member of Amvets Post 2. He liked bowling, fishing and hunting.

Leslie was predeceased by his mother, Bessie and her husband, Dana, his brothers, Clarence and Herbert, and his sisters, Edna and Vernice.

Leslie is survived by his wife, Barbara; his two daughters and their husbands, Brenda Grace (Michael) and Betina Clark (Sean Mencher); as well as several nieces and a nephew.

A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring of 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth Maine. A date for the service will be announced in the spring.

