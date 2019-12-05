BIDDEFORD – Elizabeth (Perreault) Lapointe, 90, of Biddeford, passed away on Wednesday evening, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. André Health Care after a long illness. She was born in Biddeford on Jan. 29, 1929, to Samuel and Alma (Lantagne) Perreault. She was educated locally, attending Biddeford Schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School, class of 1948.

On Aug. 6, 1949, Elizabeth married Raymond H. Lapointe at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford.

She worked for over 40 years as a nurse’s assistant with Webber Hospital and Southern Maine Medical Center, retiring in 1996. She especially enjoyed the years she worked in the nursery.

Elizabeth enjoyed puzzles of all sorts, knitting, crocheting, traveling, playing the piano, cards and board games. Her favorite games were Skip Bo, Uno and Parcheesi. She always made sure there was time for one of those games during a visit. She was also a member of the Biddeford Senior Citizens, and St. André Church.

She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Raymond, on Nov. 22, 1992, and also by seven of her siblings, Eva Irene, Andre, Valeria, Sylvaine, Fernand, Therese, and Antoinette.

She is survived by a son, Richard Lapointe and his wife, Carol, of Durham, Maine; two daughters, Susan Elie and her husband, Robert, of Ocala, Fla.,, and Jeanne Lavertu of Boynton Beach, Florida, as well as four grandchildren, Bryan, Michelle, David and Daniel; six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Andrew, Ryan, Adriana, Gwendalyn and Danny; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St. Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. You may also donate to the charity of your choice. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oblate Missionary

Infirmary Fund,

486 Chandler Street

Tewksbury, MA 01876

