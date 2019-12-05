BRUNSWICK – Sandra L. Brawn, 71, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center at DHMC in Lebanon, N.H. following a long illness.

Sandy was born July 14, 1948 in Brunswick, a daughter of Leonard F. and Elizabeth (Davis) Brawn. She grew up in Topsham graduating from Brunswick High School. Sandy obtained her nursing degree from the University of Maine in Portland. She went to work at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for 36 years, mostly in the ICU.

She moved to White River Junction, Vt. in 2013 following her retirement. Sandy loved traveling and being near the water.

She is survived by her partner Melva Mosman of White River Junction; a daughter Stacy Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren; a brother Edwin Brawn of Virginia, three sisters Olive Gagne of North Dieten, Mass., Beverley Beard of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Naomi Toothaker of Sanford, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be Celebration of Sandy’s life in the summer. Condolences may be expressed in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhome.com. Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction has been entrusted with arrangements.

