BATH – Marion Holmes Redlon born Jan. 25, 1937 in Bath died peacefully on Dec. 4, 2019 at home.

Marion was a natural athlete and scholar, graduating from Morse High School in 1955 among the top in her class. She went on to her first career in insurance and real estate with Roger Skillings and Ada Greenblatt.

Marion met the love of her life, Richard Redlon, when both were part of a wedding; and six months later they were married. The first two years were spent on an island in Penobscot Bay where Richard was officer in charge of a lighthouse-lifeboat station.

The family returned to the Bath area to assume control of Redlon’s Plumbing Supply, and Marion split her time as office manager, and homemaker while living on the Montsweag Road in Woolwich.

In 1961 they built a new home on Middle Street in Bath, and Marion became very involved civically. She served as president of the Maine Antique Dealers Association, Treasurer of the League of Woman Voters, Junior Hospital League, and Beta Sigha Phi.

As the business grew and expanded into four locations in Maine, Marion designed and created modern showrooms for Portland and Augusta. Her styles were so unlike what the industry had been doing, Kohler sent their designers to her, and had her go to Wisconsin to run a seminar for wholesalers countrywide. She also traveled throughout New England providing assistance to wholesalers just opening showrooms for the first time.

Marion developed a passion for antiques when she joined Janet Bussey as co-managers of the Bath Hospital Antique shows that ran for many years.

She owned several antique stores, and participated in group shops. Her company was known as New England Antiques, and her last location was closed in 2017. She exhibited at 24 shows a year throughout New England and Florida.

Marion purchased, decorated, and sold properties in Bath, Portland and Sanford in Maine. Boston, Mass, and Fort Lauderdale, Key Biscayne, Naples, and Lecanto in Florida.

Marion is survived by her husband Richard of Bath; a son Stephen and his wife Julie and their children Megan and Zachary of Stratham, N.H; a daughter Susan and her husband Edmund Ted Broomhead and their children Grace and Piper of Barrington, R.I., and Lily of Boston, Mass. Also her sisters Martha Henrikson of Standish, and Carol Leah Holmes of Lisbon Falls.

Services for Marion will be held Dec. 21, at 11 o’clock at Grace Episcopal Church in Bath.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked you donate to:

Patten Free Library

33 Summer St.

Bath, ME 04530 or:

Maine Antique

Association

PO Box 405

East Boothbay, ME 04544

