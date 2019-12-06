WELLS – Barbara (Moulton) Stevens of Wells, passed peacefully at York Hospital on Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Aug. 30, 1929, she was 90 years old.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lester C. Stevens, and her daughter, Dawn (Stevens) Baston. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Sandy Batchelder and her husband, Marc, of Wells, son, Craig Stevens and his wife, Amanda, also of Wells, daughter, Wendy Stevens of Portsmouth, son-in-law, Greg Baston of Wells, as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Barbara and Lester were longtime Wells residents. They started Pinederosa Campground in the mid-’70s, where they raised their four children. Much more than a stay-at-home mom, Barbara was very involved in the family business, a licensed pilot, and an active community member. She had diverse interests and passions including snowmobiling every winter with her sisters Pat and Jean, knitting and crocheting beautiful items that she often gave away as gifts, and was an accomplished cook. In her later years, she loved to spend time with her family, and especially enjoyed their large family holiday celebrations.

Barbara will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor, her Yankee ingenuity, her great wisdom and of course for Pinederosa Campground, where she will be greatly missed by the many returning visitors who got to know her over the years.

A celebration of life will be held at the Pinederosa Campground in the spring of 2020.

