STANDISH – Esmay Healey, 91, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born on June 21, 1928, in Norfolk, England, a daughter of George and Violet (Button) Cockburn.

She was educated in England and in 1947 she married James C.F. Healey M.D. In 1957 the couple moved to the United States and started a family. They eventually moved to Bangor and she became involved as a volunteer in various capacities including literacy and helping at risk teens. She impacted many lives.

Some of Esmay’s favorite past times include gardening, especially at the family home in Cherryfield, traveling around the country with her husband, and rooting for her favorite team, the Patriots. She will be remembered for her fierce independence and great sense of humor.

She is survived by her children, Rayner Healey of Standish, Sally Weisman and her husband Ira of Dedham, and Janet Imori and her husband David of Seattle; grandchildren, Samuel Healey, Abby Weisman and Benjamin Weisman; brothers, Gerald Cockburn of Norfolk, England, and Peter Cockburn of Norwich, England; and nephews Gerald Jackson, Mark Jackson, and Nigel Jackson, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, James C.F. Healey M.D., as well as her other siblings.

Per Esmay’s wishes, no services are being held. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062.

