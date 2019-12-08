BIDDEFORD – Lorraine Frost, 87, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully with her three daughters by her side on Dec. 5, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born on Jan. 1, 1932, in Biddeford, to Charles and Annabelle (Collette) Gendron. Lorraine was educated locally, graduating from St. Joseph High School, class of 1950. On June 21, 1952 she married Maurice H. Auger at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford; they were married for 25 years. In 1989, Lorraine married Robert E. (Bob) Frost, Sr. at St. Mary’s Church in Wells. They spent 28 wonderful years together before he passed away in 2017. Lorraine provided bookkeeping and administrative support for many local companies over the years including Grondin Supply, Vito Mininni, Inc., William Arthur, and St. Joseph’s Federal Credit Union before retiring in 2000. Lorraine and Bob also managed the Sleepy Hollow Motel in Biddeford for several years. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and she served as a Girl Scout leader from 1964 to 1973.Lorraine was unsurpassed in her creative and artistic talents that included interior decorating, painting, knitting, sewing, cake decorating, photography, and just about anything else she set her mind to. The light of her life was her three daughters and their families and she cherished time spent with them. Her favorite time of year was the holidays, especially Christmas – the season of her birth and of her death, and she was blessed and happy to see this year’s first snowfall! She was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and loved to watch their games. She also enjoyed the many baseball games that her grandchildren participated in. Finally, she had an uncanny ability to speak and relate cross-generationally and took a special interest in what people said, asking many questions and sharing stories. Lorraine is also predeceased by siblings, Pauline Gendron, Raymond L. Gendron, Charles Gendron Jr., and Normand Gendron; and two stepdaughters, Donna L. Smith and Paula L. Lent.Lorraine is survived by three daughters: Pamela, and her husband, Thomas Laverriere of Biddeford; Joanne, and her husband, Freeland Smith of Kennebunkport; and Janice Auger, and her fiancé, Kevin Little of Arundel; as well as four grandchildren (April, Thomas, Zachariah, and Jacqueline) and five great-grandchildren (Nolan, Thomas, Madeleine, Hunter and Easton).She is also survived by stepsons, Robert E. Frost Jr., and his wife, Brenda, of North Carolina; and David G. Frost and his wife, Jane, of Massachusetts; as well as sister- and brother-in-law, Marcia and Walter (Buddy) Reynolds, several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.Visiting Hours will 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Anne’s Chapel of St. Joseph’s Church, 178 Elm Street, Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Thursday at a time to be announced. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

