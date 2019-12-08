SANFORD – Fernand F. Guay, 95, of Sanford, passed away on Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019 at the Newton Center in Sanford. He was born in St. Fortunat, P.Q., Canada on Sept. 12, 1924, a son of the late Francis and Marie (Fortier) Guay. He served in the US Army during WWII.

On May 31, 1948 he married Lorraine Pelletier at St. Ignatius Church.

His working career spanned many years as a meat cutter. He began working alongside his father at the family owned Guays Market. He then worked at Rogers Super Dollar for many years. He retired from Flynns Market in South Berwick.

He was a lifelong faithful communicant of St. Ignatius and Holy Family Parish. Fernand was a very generous giving man with everyone especially the less fortunate and those in need.

He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Lorraine Guay, one brother, Ena Guay and one sister, Donalda Morin.

He is survived by his children, David Guay and his wife Katherine of Newmarket, N.H., Rick Guay and his wife Irish of Lebanon, Maine, one daughter Lisa Roberge of Springvale, Maine; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Gerry Pelletier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church. Burial will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford.

Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous