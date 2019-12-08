SCARBOROUGH – June M. (Marsh) Logan, 90, of Scarborough and formerly of Old Orchard Beach. She was the wife of the late David M. Logan, who died on Jan. 2, 2013.

She was born in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 17, 1929, a daughter of the late Gordon A. and Gertrude E. (Curtis) Marsh.

June was a medical transcriber for Kingston and Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., for many years.

She enjoyed trips to the beach, where she would swim, read and go for walks. June truly enjoyed the Maine life, especially the scenery.

She is survived by her four children, Deborah Logan Lewis of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Cynthia L. Olson and her husband, Carl, of Scarborough, Maine; Gregory D. Logan of Whitefish, Mont., and James G. Logan and his wife, Joelle, of Bristol, Vt. She also leaves eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well as a sister, Carol Hanger and her husband, Clay, of Colorado and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Beacon Hospice

40 Atlantic Place

South Portland, ME 04106

